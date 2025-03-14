Khanewal’s sanitation system outsourced under ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative

KHANEWAL - Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Clean Punjab’ vision, the city’s sanitation system has been outsourced to a private company ANW, ensuring cleaner streets and direct household garbage collection. During a press briefing at Jinnah Library, Khanewal, Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman announced that ANW began operations in Khanewal Tehsil on March 12, with a district-wide rollout set for April 1.

She emphasized that sanitary workers will clean streets and collect garbage directly from homes, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and public satisfaction. Payments to ANW will be based on performance metrics, while the municipal corporation and private firm will collaborate using modern machinery. Dr Salma Suleman emphasized that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Clean Punjab” initiative, Khanewal will become a cleaner city. Garbage will now be collected directly from homes, and the company’s performance will be assessed based on its efficiency and public satisfaction. Payments to the company will be made through a transparent system. The municipal corporation, along with private company employees, will remain alert with modern machinery for public service.

The deputy commissioner urged media representatives to support the success and improvement of the new system. Collected waste will be safely transported to designated dumping points. The outsourcing of the sanitation system will provide direct benefits to citizens, and feedback on cleanliness will be taken directly from residents. Contact numbers of sanitation staff will be displayed on flex boards in streets, neighborhoods, and markets.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Siyah stated that, along with street and neighborhood cleaning, roads will also be washed. An international standard method is being adopted for cleaning Khanewal city, and soon citizens will witness a new look of the city. He also mentioned that for the first three months after outsourcing, no charges will be collected from residents.

Marketing Manager of Waste Management Company, Usman Khurshid, informed that the waste management company will monitor all activities of the private firm. Garbage will be dumped daily in tons, and any citizen can register complaints by calling the toll-free number 1139.

ANW’s Managing Director, Muhammad Nadeem, was also present at the press briefing.