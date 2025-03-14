KMC sets up 18-member technical committee to monitor health of Safari Park elephants

KARACHI - The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has set up an 18-member technical committee to monitor and manage the health of Safari Park elephants Malika and Madhubala, who have been diagnosed with tuberculosis (Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex).

The committee, led by Dr R.C Rajapaksa, Director General, National Zoological Department, Sri Lanka (Chairman) and Dr Amir Khalil, Director Four Paws International (Co-Chairman), the committee members are: Dr Taweekpoke Angkawanish, Dr Frank Goritz, Head Veterinarian, Leibniz Institute, Germany), Dr Marina Ivanova (Four Paws), Dr Naseem Salahuddin, Prof Emeritus and Head of Infectious Disease Department, Indus Hospital, Prof Anila Durrani, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, Prof Rumina Hasan, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Department of Pathology, UVAS, Dr Samreen Ashraf, Additional Director, T.B. Control Progamme, Dr Benazir Kanwal, Sindh Institute of Animal Health, Karachi, Dr Narantuya Jadambaa (WHO Country Office-Pakistan), Dr Khawaja Laeeq Ahmed (WHO), Dr Syed Kazim Hussain, veterinary consultant, Safari Park, zoo zoologist/additional director Abida Raees, zoologist Safari Park Shaista Dilshad, Deputy Director Zoo Dr Aamir Ismail (secretary/member) and Yusra Askari, member Task Force (co-secretary/member).

Members include international and local experts from Germany, WHO, Indus Hospital, Aga Khan University, and UVAS. The Safari Park and zoo directors will also coordinate efforts to ensure effective treatment and care.