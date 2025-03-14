Friday, March 14, 2025
KP adviser rejects defence minister’s claim on terrorist resettlement

Web Desk
2:22 PM | March 14, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday dismissed Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s statement regarding the resettlement of terrorists in the province, calling it misleading and baseless.

Responding to Asif’s remarks, Saif accused the federal government of attempting to cover up its own failures in tackling terrorism by blaming the KP administration. He challenged the minister to provide evidence of any terrorists residing in the province.

“If Khawaja Asif knows about the whereabouts of terrorists in KP, why doesn’t he take action to arrest them? As defence minister, he is responsible for the security of all provinces,” Saif stated.

He urged the minister to adopt a serious approach toward counterterrorism efforts rather than making public statements on the issue.

