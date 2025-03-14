KTH installs first cath lab for cardiac care

Peshawar - A state-of-the-art Cath Lab has been installed and inaugurated for the first time at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

This advanced facility will cater to cardiac patients by offering angiography, angioplasty, and other essential heart-related procedures. The Cath Lab is initially equipped with eight beds, with plans for future expansion.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ehtesham Ali, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, as the chief guest. On his arrival, Dr. Zafar Afridi, Director of KTH, and Dr. Sajjad Dawar, Acting Medical Director, welcomed him. Professor Dr. Anbar Ashraf, Chairperson of the Cardiology Department, provided a detailed briefing on the Cath Lab’s advanced features and technical capabilities.

The event was attended by leading cardiologists from Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, and Hayatabad Medical Complex, highlighting the significance of this milestone in the region’s healthcare sector.

Speaking to the media, Ehtesham Ali commended Prof. Anbar Ashraf and her team for their dedication and termed the establishment of this cutting-edge Cath Lab a landmark achievement. He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector and announced that similar Cath Labs will be set up in Swat, Dir, Dera Ismail Khan, and Chitral to enhance cardiac care across the province.

He further emphasized that all services provided at the Cath Lab will be covered under the Sehat Card Plus program, ensuring maximum accessibility for patients in need of advanced cardiac care. This initiative is expected to significantly improve heart disease management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.