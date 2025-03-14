KU rally condemns Jaffar Express incident, expresses solidarity with armed forces

KARACHI - A large number of students, faculty members, non-teaching staff, and employees strongly condemned the Jaffar Express train incident. During a rally on Thursday, they also expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The KU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi led the rally from the New Administration Block to the Azadi Chowk of the campus. The participants strongly condemned the Jaffer Express tragedy. They chanted slogans against the terrorist organizations and elements and condemned their brutal actions against innocent citizens. The participants were holding placards and lauded the Pak Armed Forces for eliminating the terrorist elements. The participants chanted slogans like ‘Long Live Pakistan’, ‘We stand united against terrorism’, and others.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that the safe recovery of passengers and civilians is a testament to the professional capabilities of our security agencies. “We pay tribute to all security agencies, especially the Pakistani Armed Forces. The endless sacrifices of the military institutions to combat terrorism continue unabated.”

He added that the entire nation stands by the Pakistani armed forces, terrorists cannot demoralize the nation with such cowardly acts. Terrorists have no religion, and we all need to unite to eradicate terrorism.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that Pakistan’s economic development is not possible without eliminating terrorism and ensuring peace and order. He said that the Pakistani Armed Forces are combating internal and external conspiracies and terrorism to safeguard our lives.

He added that the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. At the end of the rally, prayers were offered for the high status of the martyrs of the Jaffar Express tragedy and the safety and survival of the country.