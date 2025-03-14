Lahore Bar Association challenges transfer of judges in Supreme Court

The Lahore Bar Association has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the recent transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The petition seeks to nullify the notification of the transfers, terming them unlawful and unconstitutional.

The association has urged the apex court to overturn Justice Aamir Farooq’s ruling on judicial representation and the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court. Additionally, it has requested a revision of the seniority list for IHC judges and called for barring the transferred judges from assuming their roles until they take oath. The petition also demands that the seniority of the transferred judges be counted from the date they officially take oath.

The Lahore High Court Bar had earlier challenged the same transfers in the Supreme Court, filing a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. The petition named the President of Pakistan, the federal government, and four high courts as respondents, calling for the transfer notification to be declared null and void.

The Ministry of Law had issued a notification in February confirming the transfer of three judges to the Islamabad High Court after receiving approval from President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 200 of the Constitution. The judges transferred include Justice Sarfraz Dogar from the Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from the Sindh High Court, and Justice Muhammad Asif from the Balochistan High Court.