LDA seals 61 more properties

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing operation against illegal commercial properties across the city, sealed 61 more properties on Thursday. In New Muslim Town, 20 illegal commercial properties were sealed while in Faisal Town, 12 properties were sealed. During a recovery operation in Sabzazar, 29 properties were sealed. The sealed properties included private schools, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, and offices. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman.