Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LDA seals 61 more properties

Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing operation against illegal commercial properties across the city, sealed 61 more properties on Thursday. In New Muslim Town, 20 illegal commercial properties were sealed while in Faisal Town, 12 properties were sealed. During a recovery operation in Sabzazar, 29 properties were sealed. The sealed properties included private schools, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, and offices. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025