LHC orders EV charging stations at fuel pumps to tackle smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed authorities to ensure the availability of electric vehicle charging facilities at all fuel stations as part of efforts to combat smog.

During a hearing on environmental pollution, Justice Shahid Karim expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of effective measures and declared a water emergency due to worsening conditions, ordering the installation of water meters. The court also directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to introduce tax relief policies for eco-friendly buildings.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was instructed to restore canal water, while LDA and DHA were ordered to establish at least one Miyawaki forest in each sector. The court emphasized the need for an incentive plan to convert petrol-run rickshaws to electric ones.

Expressing displeasure over WASA’s poor performance, Justice Karim noted the lack of progress in water meter installation. The court adjourned the hearing on smog-related petitions until March 21.

In a previous hearing, the LHC directed authorities to expedite the provision of health allowances to traffic wardens, establish their service structure, and set up parking stands through a public-private partnership model.