Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LRCA Manager Abid Hussain lauds Javed Memorial CC’s free night training initiative

LRCA Manager Abid Hussain lauds Javed Memorial CC’s free night training initiative
Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain lauded the exceptional efforts of Javed Memorial Cricket Club and Academy during his official visit last night, where he observed the club’s floodlight net practice at Burt Institute Ground.

Javed Memorial Cricket Club, under the leadership of its president, Muhammad Arshad, has been offering free night training sessions to aspiring cricketers – a commendable initiative aimed at nurturing young talent. Hussain was given a comprehensive briefing on the club’s operations and training programs, which he greatly appreciated.

During the visit, Abid Hussain interacted with players, motivating them to remain committed to their goals and continue striving for excellence. To acknowledge outstanding performances, he, along with Muhammad Arshad, distributed prizes among the club’s top performers, further inspiring the young cricketers to push their limits.

2 Adiala jail officials dismissed from service for corruption

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025