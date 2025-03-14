LRCA Manager Abid Hussain lauds Javed Memorial CC’s free night training initiative

LAHORE - Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain lauded the exceptional efforts of Javed Memorial Cricket Club and Academy during his official visit last night, where he observed the club’s floodlight net practice at Burt Institute Ground.

Javed Memorial Cricket Club, under the leadership of its president, Muhammad Arshad, has been offering free night training sessions to aspiring cricketers – a commendable initiative aimed at nurturing young talent. Hussain was given a comprehensive briefing on the club’s operations and training programs, which he greatly appreciated.

During the visit, Abid Hussain interacted with players, motivating them to remain committed to their goals and continue striving for excellence. To acknowledge outstanding performances, he, along with Muhammad Arshad, distributed prizes among the club’s top performers, further inspiring the young cricketers to push their limits.