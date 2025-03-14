Man kills mother, injures brother over property dispute

LAHORE - A man killed his mother and injured a brother over a property dispute in Sundar area, here on Thursday. According to police, accused Muhammad Ali Hussain stabbed his mother Rizwana Bibi and brother Muhammad Ahmed with a knife, injuring both seriously. They were shifted to a local hospital where Rizwana Bibi died. The police reached the scene after getting information about the incident and collected evidence. The police shifted the body to morgue for postmortem. A case has been registered under the sections of murder and attempt to murder on the request of the injured Muhammad Ahmed. The accused fled the scene after committed crime. Police are conducting raids for arresting the accused.

Two injured over land dispute

Two persons were injured over land dispute that took place near Sundar area of Lahore, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday. According to details, a man injured his brother with sharp weapon for settling land dispute near Sundar area of Lahore. A woman who was trying to protect son during scuffle also received injuries. The Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Police team also started search operation to trace the accused behind this tragic incident.