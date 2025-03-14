Friday, March 14, 2025
Muneeb wins gold as Pakistan shine at Special Olympic Winter Games

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s Muneeb Ur Rehman performed exceptionally in the men’s 50-meter cross-country skiing event at the 12th Special Olympic World Winter Games, securing the nation’s first gold medal of the competition. Meanwhile, Rovina Qurban added to Pakistan’s success by claiming a silver medal in the women’s 50-meter race.

Muneeb, a native of Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his immense joy at winning gold in his debut appearance at the World Winter Games. He credited his seven years of rigorous training under coaches Shumaila Iram and Muhammad Saleem for his success. The young champion also voiced his ambition to bring more international medals to Pakistan in the future. Pakistan continued its strong showing in the 200-meter snowshoeing event, where Saboor Ahmed and Ali Raza clinched bronze medals. Other notable performances included Manahil, who finished fourth, while Tabasum Nasir and Shah Galoon secured fifth place. Afaq Khan and Iqra Akram placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

Our Staff Reporter

