Musavir inspects Timber auction process

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan, made a surprise visit to the Divisional Forest Office Khyber.

During the visit, he reviewed the open auction process of confiscated timber under the supervision of the auction committee. Chief Conservator of Central Southern Forests, Khurshid Khan, was also present on the occasion.

Pir Musavir Khan engaged with individuals participating in the auction, discussing the transparency of the process and seeking their suggestions. The participants expressed complete satisfaction with the auction process. He instructed the officers to ensure full transparency and emphasized the government’s commitment to curbing corruption in the Forest and other departments.

He stated that the open auction of timber would not only generate profits for the government but also create employment opportunities. He directed officials to complete the timber auction process on time, stressing that sustainable forest development would help tackle climate change while providing economic benefits.

The auction committee successfully sold 3,869 cubic feet of Kail timber in 12 out of 14 lots to successful bidders.