Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Musavir inspects Timber auction process

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan, made a surprise visit to the Divisional Forest Office Khyber.

During the visit, he reviewed the open auction process of confiscated timber under the supervision of the auction committee. Chief Conservator of Central Southern Forests, Khurshid Khan, was also present on the occasion.

Pir Musavir Khan engaged with individuals participating in the auction, discussing the transparency of the process and seeking their suggestions. The participants expressed complete satisfaction with the auction process. He instructed the officers to ensure full transparency and emphasized the government’s commitment to curbing corruption in the Forest and other departments.

He stated that the open auction of timber would not only generate profits for the government but also create employment opportunities. He directed officials to complete the timber auction process on time, stressing that sustainable forest development would help tackle climate change while providing economic benefits.

LHC orders EV charging stations at fuel pumps to tackle smog

The auction committee successfully sold 3,869 cubic feet of Kail timber in 12 out of 14 lots to successful bidders.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025