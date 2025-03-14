NA unanimously passes resolution to rout terrorism

Appreciates Armed Forces for saving lives of train passengers by eliminating terrorists Bilawal urges govt to make National Action Plan 2 Kh Asif condemns PTI for targeting state institutions on social media.

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the hijacking of Jaffar Express and all acts of terrorism that endanger the lives of people and disrupt the peace.

The resolution, moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, appreciated Paki-stan Army, Pakistan Air Force, FC, SSG and other law enforcement agencies for their unwavering commitment, bravery and sacrifice in safeguarding the lives of the citizens and protecting the integrity of Pakistan.

The lawmakers expressed the resolve to take every possible measure to eliminate terrorism from every corner of the country, affirming that no group, individual and ideology that seeks to undermine the nation’s security, prosperity and sovereignty will be allowed to spread fear, hatred and violence within the territorial limits of the country.

The resolution recognized that their heroic efforts in neutralizing the terrorists involved in the attack on Jaffar Express reflect the resolve and readiness of security forces to defend the nation at all costs. It expressed the commitment to working relentlessly to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifes-tations.

The lawmakers through the resolution called upon the people regardless of their ethnicity and religion to unite in the fight against terrorism and reject extremism, ensuring peace, safety and prosperity for future generations

Earlier, the lawmakers from both sides of the aisle held each other responsible for the current unsatis-factory law and order situation in Balochistan.

Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, taking part in the debate, said the security forces suc-cessfully eliminated the terrorists who attacked Jaffar Express in Balochistan, thus preventing the crisis from worsening.

He said Pakistan will emerge victorious in the war on terrorism with the nation’s support for the Armed Forces. The defence minister strongly criticized the PTI for targeting the state institutions on social media.

Taking part in the debate, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist at-tack on Jaffar Express and paid tributes to the brave security forces for taking on the terrorists and managing to save the substantial number of passengers.

“The PPP is witness to the evolution of terrorism in Pakistan. Be it religious, separatist/nationalist ter-rorism or political violence, the PPP has not only been rigorously opposing it but has rendered great sacrifices along with the rest of the nation,” said Bilawal, adding that he was merely a year old, when an abduction attempt was made on him at the PM House.

“Benazir Bhutto was targeted by religious, linguistic terrorists throughout her life, and she embraced martyrdom. The fire of terrorism then engulfed all four provinces. During that tough era, the entire nation came together, including the citizens, soldiers, policemen and frontline defenders.’’

He said, “The same fire of terrorism has begun to erupt again, and we are in a more vulnerable state than earlier. We do not enjoy the same unity and consensus as earlier, and the terrorists and anti-Pakistan elements are taking advantage of this. They are making continuous attacks from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan, with each tragedy greater than the previous one. Terrorists have no views or narrative, and religious terrorists have no religion,” the Chairman PPP said.

He said, “it is convenient to condemn these acts, but our responsibility is to deduce practical measures. From Parachinar to Bolan, these people are playing Holi with theblood of the Pakistani people. Every political party should term these terrorists as a common enemy.”

The Chairman PPP further appreciated the Defense Minister’s praise of CM Balochistan for his efforts. He said that they should offer unconditional support to our provinces, be it CM Balochistan or CM KP to combat this vice.

He also said that the PPP welcomes suggestions pertaining to any shortcomings regarding its govern-ment when it comes to the law and order situation. He said that the National Action Plan was made under PM Nawaz Sharif, and PM Shehbaz Sharif too can make National Action Plan 2.

During the PPP’s government, he said they presented a dialogue, deterrence and development policy. “We defeated them in North and South Waziristan, Karachi, Balochistan and FATA. We can defeat them again,” Chairman Bilawal said. The Chairman PPP said that they are aware of the demands of the people of Balochistan.

“They are asking for their due share and rights. These issues persist, but their primary demand is to attain the right to live. We should do everything in our power to end terrorism while preventing collat-eral damage,” he said.