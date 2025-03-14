Nangma Valley: A majestic gem of Gilgit-Baltistan

The Nangma Valley, which is situated in the Gilgit-Baltistan, is an appropriate mark that is considered as the majesty of the place.

An article carried by the US news magazine 'Time', describing the beauty of this valley, writes that here twin 3,300 feet tall mountain ranges bracket a serpentine path that crosses braided streams, passes millenniums-old glaciers, and weaves through pastures dotted with free-grazing cows and apricot trees.

The Nangma Valley Track, stretching roughly sixteen miles and gaining five thousand seventy feet of elevation, is quickly emerging as an alternative hiking destination in the stunning Karakoram mountain range.

During the current year, Intrepid, a small-group adventure company, launched fully supported trips complete with guides, porters, cooks, and camping gear for this valley.

The magazine comments that new interest in the path also provides safer work for porters.

The government of Pakistan has waived tourist fees for visas requested before arrival in last July, making the country and its staggering mountains capes more accessible than ever.