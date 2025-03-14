Negotiations with opposition to continue in national interest: Ayaz Sadiq

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed that the parliamentary committee on negotiations with the opposition will remain intact, emphasizing that dialogue is the only way forward.

Speaking to the media after launching a tree plantation drive at Parliament House in Islamabad, he stressed that talks will always be open but only for national interest, not personal agendas.

He criticized the opposition for lacking genuine concern for public issues, accusing them of brief appearances in the House solely for protest.

Addressing the plantation campaign, Sadiq highlighted the need for large-scale tree planting to combat climate change.

He praised the Capital Development Authority's initiative to plant 1 million trees in Islamabad and announced plans to transform Parliament into a "Green Parliament."