Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Negotiations with opposition to continue in national interest: Ayaz Sadiq

Negotiations with opposition to continue in national interest: Ayaz Sadiq
Web Desk
9:04 PM | March 14, 2025
National

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed that the parliamentary committee on negotiations with the opposition will remain intact, emphasizing that dialogue is the only way forward.

Speaking to the media after launching a tree plantation drive at Parliament House in Islamabad, he stressed that talks will always be open but only for national interest, not personal agendas.

He criticized the opposition for lacking genuine concern for public issues, accusing them of brief appearances in the House solely for protest.

Addressing the plantation campaign, Sadiq highlighted the need for large-scale tree planting to combat climate change.

He praised the Capital Development Authority's initiative to plant 1 million trees in Islamabad and announced plans to transform Parliament into a "Green Parliament."

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025