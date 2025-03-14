No law in country, claims Khaqan Abbasi

Swabi - Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister, said on Thursday that there is no law in the country. He made these remarks while speaking to media persons at the residence of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, former senator and ex-provincial amir of Jamaat-i-Islami.

Abbasi visited the district to offer Fateha and express condolences to Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, whose elder brother, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, was shot dead by his neighbour on Sunday. He spent some time with Mushtaq Ahmad, consoling him and praying for his brother’s soul. He was accompanied by former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi.

Abbasi, who along with former finance minister Miftah Ismail established the Awaam Pakistan party last year, condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan, calling it a painful incident that should serve as a lesson. He highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that a whole train was hijacked, lives were lost, and around 450 passengers were on board. He appreciated the security forces’ rescue operation but stressed the need to address the root causes of such incidents.

He remarked that when people are not respected, the youth are forced to take up arms. He pointed to a growing gap between society and the ruling class, leading to frustration, complications, and a lack of hope among the masses. He criticised the state of governance, stating that there is no justice system, the constitution is treated as a mere piece of paper, and both the parliament and media face restrictions.

Abbasi also emphasised the importance of combating drug abuse, warning that if it spreads, especially among the youth, it will have devastating effects on society. He urged the government to arrest Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s killers and ensure justice. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan expressed gratitude to Abbasi and Mehtab Abbasi for their condolences. Meanwhile, Tehreek-i-Insaf senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai also visited Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s residence to offer Fateha.