Number of athletes to be doubled in Pink Games 2025: Faisal Khokhar

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, has announced that the number of athletes participating in the Chief Minister’s Pink Games 2025 will be doubled compared to previous editions. The announcement came during a high-level meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday, where key initiatives to enhance sports development in Punjab were discussed. The meeting, attended by Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizer Afzaal, Additional Secretary Mian Usman Ali and others, focused on major sporting events, the Sports Endowment Fund, and athlete welfare. A detailed briefing was also provided on the progress of the CM Internship Programme and the e-Bikes initiative. Khokhar directed officials to commence preparations for the upcoming Pink Games, School Games, and Khelta Punjab Games. He revealed that the Khelta Punjab Games 2026 will host over 250,000 athletes from across the province. He directed officials to devise a strategy to increase the Sports Endowment Fund from Rs2 billion to Rs4 billion.

Khokhar emphasized that under the existing fund, athletes receive monthly stipends based on their performance tiers—Rs70,000 (Platinum), Rs50,000 (Diamond), and Rs30,000 (Gold). Additionally, he announced that the number of internships and their financial allocations will be doubled next year, reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting young athletes and sports development in Punjab.