Pak uplift to get boost from Chinese modernisation plan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - China stands ready to walk hand in hand with Pakistan on China’s respective paths to modernization and welcomes Pakistan to benefit first from China’s further comprehensive deepening of reforms and expansion of high-level opening-up.

This was stated by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in his keynote speech at a seminar on the Two Sessions themed “China’s Spring: China’s Opportunities, Shared by the World” at the Strategic Studies Institute here yesterday.

He said, this year’s government work report states that China will continue to expand high-level opening-up and promote high-quality Belt and Road Initiative cooperation.

These important measures will surely provide new opportunities for the world with the new development of Chinese modernization, benefiting our close friend Pakistan first and foremost.

He said, “Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally planned, guided, and promoted comprehensive deepening of reforms, pointing out that we must deepen reforms and expand opening-up with greater courage to continue writing more “stories of spring.”

This year’s Two Sessions are being held in the first spring following the strategic decision of further comprehensive deepening of reforms made at the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which is of great significance for continuing to write “the story of spring” and pooling efforts to advance Chinese modernization.

The solid progress of Chinese modernization is fundamentally attributed to the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The ambassador said, “They will promote the integrated development of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, nurture and strengthen emerging industries and future industries, stimulate innovation vitality in the digital economy, continuously improve the level of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology.”

Just before the Two Sessions, China and Pakistan signed an agreement on astronaut selection and training cooperation, and the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s space station will come from our iron-clad friend Pakistan.

The important concepts and initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping are increasingly welcomed and supported by the international community.

The positive role China plays in addressing various global challenges and resolving hot-spot and difficult issues is increasingly expected and praised by countries around the world.”