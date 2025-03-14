Pakistan and New Zealand unveil trophy ahead of T20I Series

CHRISTCHURCH - The trophy for the Pakistan-New Zealand T20I series was officially unveiled on Thursday at the picturesque Port Hills in Christchurch. The unveiling ceremony featured Pakistan’s top-order batter Mohammad Haris and New Zealand’s veteran spinner Ish Sodhi, marking the start of the five-match series.

Pakistan’s 16-member squad, led by Agha Salman, has already arrived in New Zealand, where the players will take a day off before beginning their training session at 1 pm local time on Friday.The squad includes several promising talents, including Abdul Samad and Hassan Nawaz, alongside experienced campaigners such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf.

The white-ball tour begins with the first T20I on March 16 in Christchurch, followed by the second match in Dunedin on March 18. The action then moves to Auckland on March 21, while Mount Maunganui and Wellington will host the final two T20Is on March 23 and 26, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand will compete in a three-match ODI series, beginning with the first ODI in Napier on March 29. The second game will take place in Hamilton on April 2, and the series will conclude with the final ODI in Mount Maunganui on April 5.

PAKISTAN’S T20I SQUAD: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan (wk).