Pakistan, Bahrain to strengthen military ties

Islamabad - Commander of the Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. According to an ISPR statement, the discussions centered on regional security and enhancing bilateral military engagements. Both military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to broadening cooperation between the two nations. The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. A smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a ‘Guard of Honour’ upon his arrival. During his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa also met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. The meeting focused on advancing collaboration between the two air forces. The Air Chief briefed the Bahraini commander on PAF’s modernization strategy, including smart acquisitions, infrastructure development, and enhanced training to counter evolving warfare challenges. He underscored Pakistan and Bahrain’s deep-rooted historical and religious ties, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening military cooperation. The Bahraini commander expressed keen interest in bolstering Air Force-to-Air Force collaboration and praised PAF’s advancements in indigenization. He sought Pakistan’s assistance in establishing training programs in Space, Cyber, and Electronic Warfare operations and showed interest in procuring equipment from the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park. He also revealed that his visit would be followed by a high-level delegation from the Bahrain Air Force for further negotiations. Later, he visited the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre at Air Headquarters, where he was briefed on PAF’s operational capabilities.

These high-profile meetings mark a significant step toward deepening Pakistan-Bahrain defense ties, fostering strategic partnerships, and promoting mutual cooperation in military training, emerging technologies, and aviation industries.