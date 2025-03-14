Pakistan enter Juniors Davis Cup semis with 3-0 win over Bangladesh

LAHORE - Team Pakistan overpowered Bangladesh 3-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals of the Juniors Kuching, Malaysia. Hamza Roman set the tone for Pakistan with a commanding victory in the opening singles match, defeating Khabbo Gayen 6-3, 6-1. Mikaeel Ali Baig followed suit with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Muntanvir Tushar in the second singles encounter. In the doubles showdown, the duo of Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha sealed Pakistan’s clean sweep with a solid 6-4, 6-1 victory against Khabbo Gayen and Muntanvir Tushar. With this emphatic win, Pakistan advance to the semifinals, where they will face Vietnam today.