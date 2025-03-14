Friday, March 14, 2025
Pakistan, Oman to enhance cooperation in transport, IT

Pakistan, Oman to enhance cooperation in transport, IT
March 14, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Thursday visited the Ministry of Communication, Transport, and Information Technology of Oman, where he held a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Minister Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Mawali.

The meeting was also attended by Undersecretaries Al Khamais and Dr Al Shidhani, said a press release issued here on Thursday. During the discussions, both sides expressed a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in the fields of communication, transportation, and information technology. Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the importance of leveraging the expertise of both countries to expand their physical and technological footprint in these key sectors. A significant highlight of the meeting was the discussion on establishing a direct transportation and logistics connection between Pakistan and Oman through sea routes.

Minister Al Mawali announced that Oman would soon send a high-level delegation to Pakistan to work out the modalities of joint initiatives in communication, transport, and IT. Minister Al Mawali also underscored the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and social ties between Pakistan and Oman, stressing that it was time to translate these connections into tangible collaborative efforts across various fields. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening sea and air connectivity, alongside expanding cooperation in the IT sector, aiming to boost trade, economic opportunities, and technological advancements for mutual benefit.

