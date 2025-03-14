Friday, March 14, 2025
Past in Perspective

“Modernity is not a result of evolution but of discontinuity.” –Octavio Paz

Past in Perspective
March 14, 2025
The Saksaywaman Fortress, located near Cusco, Peru, showcases remarkable Inca stonework and serves as a testament to their engineering skills. Constructed from massive stone blocks that fit together with astonishing precision, Saksaywaman was a strategic military outpost and ceremonial site for the Inca Empire. This UNESCO World Heritage site also offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the city of Cusco, making it a popular tourist attraction and a window into the ancient civilisation that once thrived in the region.

