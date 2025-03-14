Peace in Ukraine?

It appears that the bloodshed in Ukraine may finally be approaching an end. After President Volodymyr Zelensky was pressured into accepting a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal—one that reportedly includes mineral deals granting the United States significant rights to Ukraine’s natural resources—the proposal has now been presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Early indications suggest that Moscow is open to a ceasefire, but with key conditions that must be addressed for peace to materialise.

The primary sticking point is clear. Militarily, Russia is in a dominant position, having recently reclaimed the Kursk region, which Ukraine had hoped to use as leverage in negotiations over its occupied territories. With U.S. intelligence and material support waning, Russia’s battlefield advances are only likely to accelerate.

For Moscow, a ceasefire without concrete assurances is merely an opportunity for Ukraine to regroup, rearm, and prepare for another round of conflict. Thus, Russia is seeking binding guarantees: that Ukraine will never join NATO, that European troops will not be stationed in Ukraine—effectively preventing it from becoming a NATO outpost in all but name—and that Kyiv will abandon its ambition of becoming a Western military stronghold. Without these concessions, Russia holds the stronger position at the negotiating table, able to continue its incremental gains while Ukrainian forces, struggling with record-high casualties and desertions, face mounting pressure to accept a settlement that not only cedes territory but also forecloses the possibility of NATO membership.

While negotiations have begun and a potential path to peace is visible, it remains uncertain whether both sides are truly willing to walk it.