Friday, March 14, 2025
PIA flight lands in Lahore with missing tire, recovered at Karachi airport

Web Desk
8:59 PM | March 14, 2025
National

A PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore (PK-306) landed safely despite missing one of its front tires, which was later recovered near a remote parking bay at Jinnah International Airport.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), technicians found the missing wheel near the landing gear of a grounded Boeing 777.

The PAA confirmed that no casualties or financial losses resulted from the incident.

A PIA spokesperson stated that the Flight Safety Department, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), has launched an investigation.

While the cause remains unclear, initial findings suggest an external factor or runway fault may have contributed. However, the aircraft's design ensured a smooth and safe landing.

