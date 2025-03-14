PM for roadmap to take Pak-Uzbek trade volume to $2b

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the need to devise a roadmap to work towards the enhancement of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to two billion dollars. Talking to Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev here on Thursday, the Prime Minister expressed his complete satisfaction at the excellent progress made between the two countries during his recent visit to Uzbekistan, which included the formation of a High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, as well as the signing of a number of important agreements and MOUs in various fields. Shehbaz Sharif said that, upon his return from Tashkent, he had tasked the concerned Ministers of relevant areas to ensure prompt follow up on the decisions taken by the leaders of two countries.

He particularly highlighted Pakistan’s interest in enhancing cooperation with Uzbekistan in mining and minerals, railways including the Trans Afghan Railways project, SEZs, banking, tourism, culture and renewable energy. The Ambassador said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is fully committed to strengthening ties with Pakistan and to transform the excellent political relations between the two countries into mutually beneficial economic ties.