PM Shehbaz Sharif extends warm wishes to Hindu community on Holi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan as they celebrated the festival of Holi.

In a message shared on his official X account, the prime minister highlighted the significance of the festival, calling it a celebration of love, renewal, and the victory of good over evil.

"The vibrant energy of Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes unity, hope, and joy. It is a time to embrace new beginnings and strengthen our bonds as a nation," he stated.

PM Shehbaz further emphasized the importance of diversity and inclusion, noting that such celebrations enrich Pakistan’s cultural fabric and promote harmony among its people.

"May this festival of colors bring happiness, prosperity, and success to all who celebrate. Happy Holi!" he added.

The festival of Holi, known for its lively spirit and colorful traditions, was celebrated across various parts of the country, with communities gathering to mark the occasion in a spirit of joy and togetherness.