PML-N-PPP alliance is under strain - can it break?

ISLAMABAD - The alliance between key partners in the government, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) – is under strain since they formed the coalition and has threatened to break many times in one year – each time surviving by a whisker.

The last time, they came to the breaking point was before the national budget was approved. The PML-N then saved the alliance by incorporating all the PPP proposals. The skirmishes have been almost a daily routine.

To start with, the PPP did not join the federal cabinet despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s insistence. However, they took several constitutional offices including the President.

This allowed the PPP to play both as a government and semi-opposition party. They have been criticising the government at times and playing as a partner when needed.

Yesterday, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised serious concerns over the federal government’s approach to water distribution, emphasizing that such crucial decisions should be made through collective consensus rather than dictated by a single authority.

He highlighted his father President Asif Ali Zardari’s warning to the government regarding the construction of new canals from the Indus River, stressing the need for a national agreement on the matter.

According to him, any move to alter the Indus River system, which serves as Pakistan’s lifeline, should involve consultation with all provinces to prevent potential conflicts over water resources.

The PPP chairman noted that President Zardari’s statement comes at a time of increasing water scarcity, climate change threats, and concerns over equitable resource allocation.

He contended that any unilateral decisions regarding canal construction could destabilize the federation and exacerbate existing tensions between provinces.

The strained relations between the ruling PML-N and PPP have become more evident in recent months. The PPP, which provides critical support to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, has expressed dissatisfaction over unfulfilled promises and a lack of consultation on major policy decisions.

Tensions escalated further on March 10, when President Zardari openly criticized PM Shehbaz Sharif’s governance approach during his joint parliamentary address.

Without ambiguity, Zardari said that unilateral decision making has putting the country’s federal structure at risk. He particularly cautioned against Punjab’s aggressive water policies, which, he believed, were marginalizing Sindh and creating deep divisions within the federation.

It is now clear that PPP’s support for the government is conditional. If the Punjab government does not halt its canal construction plans, they could withdraw its support from the PML-N-led government, potentially leading to its collapse.

The controversy stems from the federal government’s decision to construct new canals to extract additional water from the Indus River, specifically to irrigate lands in Punjab’s Cholistan region.

This project has sparked outrage in Sindh, where leaders fear that diverting more water to Punjab will drastically reduce Sindh’s share, worsening its existing water crisis.

The Sindh’s PPP-led government has strongly opposed the project, demanding an urgent meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) - a constitutional body meant to resolve inter-provincial disputes - which has not been convened for nearly a year.

The Sharif government now finds itself in a political dilemma. While Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has strongly advocated for the new canals, the PPP’s opposition has thrown the entire project into uncertainty.

Political observers believe that if PM Shehbaz Sharif does not reconsider the project, the PPP could withdraw its support, leading to a major political upheaval.

As tensions between PML-N and PPP continue to rise, all eyes are now on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s next move, whether he compromises on the Punjab canal project or risks losing PPP’s crucial support.

One thing is certain, Pakistan’s political landscape is entering a critical phase, with water politics now at the center of power struggles in Islamabad.

Both the PPP and the PML-N had joined hands only to keep the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf out of power. Their past is full of animosity. The PML-N leaders on a number of times claimed that the PPP cannot afford to part ways with them as they cannot take a big U-turn and make an alliance with the PTI.

PM Sharif meanwhile will be ready to make any compromise to stay at the top. He has successfully placated the PPP in the past and will be aiming to do so again. The success of the PPP-PML-N talks has always come after the government accepted the PPP demands. This time around, the PML-N might swallow this bitter pill again. There already has been a meeting between the two parties yesterday at the house of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to remove misunderstandings.

The PPP may prefer to stay with the government but President Zardari recently told his party leaders recently that staying in power was not the ultimate goal. So the split is not impossible but the alliance may not break - a marriage of inconvenience.