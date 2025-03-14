Police officer awarded for outstanding performance

Tank - Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, awarded a certificate of appreciation and a cash reward to wireless operator Head Constable Qudratullah Marwat for his outstanding performance. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the head constable for his exceptional responsibility, diligence, and professional skill in carrying out his duties.

He stated that dedicated and sincere personnel are the real strength of any force, and recognizing their efforts is an honour.

The SP added that acknowledging such services serves as inspiration for other district police personnel committed to protecting the life, property, and honour of citizens.