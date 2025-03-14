PPP distrubutes solar panels among common citizens in Larkana

LARKANA - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to public service to address the challenges of expensive electricity and climate change faced by the people.

A ceremony was organized by Union Committee 04 Hyderi Town, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, to distribute solar panels and batteries to citizens on Thursday. The event was attended by Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Lahur, Town Chairman Sarfaraz Kokhar, party officials Advocate Ghulam Asghar Kachi, Sher Muhammad Laghari, Kamran Odhano, and local residents. The distribution of solar panels and batteries in the city was carried out under the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Pakistan Peoples Party firmly believes in public service, prioritizing the welfare of Larkana’s citizens. Under its manifesto and the vision of the Sindh government, solar systems have been provided to offer relief to citizens from costly electricity, ensuring mitigation against extreme summer heat and load-shedding.