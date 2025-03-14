PSL 10 trophy tour kicks off from Hyderabad and Karachi

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to make history with its first-ever trophy tour, commencing on Friday from Hyderabad and Karachi. The PSL 10 trophy, officially named The Luminara Trophy, will journey across 11 cities in Pakistan until March 29, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 10th edition of PSL is scheduled to take place across four major cities, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, from April 11 to May 18. Before the tournament begins, The Luminara Trophy will be showcased at various locations, starting with Hyderabad and Karachi until March 15.

Following this, the trophy will continue its journey through Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Islamabad. The second leg of the tour will be announced at a later stage.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer highlighted the significance of the tour, stating, “The PSL trophy tour is a celebration of Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and most importantly, its deep-rooted passion for cricket. The tour aims to enhance the league’s reach across the country and connect more fans with the PSL spirit.”

PSL 10 will feature six teams competing in 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

The tournament will kick off with defending champions Islamabad United facing Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Additionally, Peshawar will host an exhibition match on April 8, with details on the competing teams to be announced soon.

According to the PCB, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches. Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 at their home ground against Multan Sultans.

PSL 10 will also feature three double-header match days, with two matches scheduled on Saturdays and one on Labour Day, a national holiday.

PSL 10 ‘Luminara’ Trophy first-leg tour schedule

March 14 – Hyderabad

March 14-15 – Karachi

March 16-17 – Lahore

March 18 – Multan

March 19 – Bahawalpur

March 20 – Faisalabad

March 22 – Peshawar

March 23 – Islamabad

With PSL 10 marking a decade of thrilling cricket, the Luminara Trophy tour is set to bring fans across Pakistan closer to the excitement before the tournament officially begins.