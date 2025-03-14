PTI dissociates itself from social media accounts politicising train incident

ISLAMABAD - After facing criticism from the ruling coalition, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday disowned itself from those social medial accounts that are allegedly “politicising” the recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan.

Speaking at a news conference, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja deplored that some social media accounts being associated with the party made some unethical posts about the deadly attack of banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on the Peshawar bound train. “PTI cannot control hundreds of thousands of social media accounts and some people make tweets under the guise of the party,” he added. Raja said that they didn’t want to do politics on the train tragedy and stood by those who lost their lives in the incident. PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram in a statement lauded the soldiers for their bravery to avert the worst human catastrophe in the country by successfully completing the operation and expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of jawans and 21 passengers. He said that that Jaffar Express like tragic incidents were a national security issue and not a matter of political gamesmanship. Therefore, Waqas stated that PTI called for a unified national response and in-camera briefing to the country’s political leadership and all stakeholders on the hijacking incident. He emphasised that this was a time for retrospection, not for burying our heads in the sand in order to prevent the recurrence of such heart-wrenching incidents ever again and to find a permanent and lasting solution to them. He demanded that a national conference be convened to address the tragic incident, emphasizing that the incarcerated PTI founder should be specifically invited and allowed to participate to devise a lasting solution to the scourge of terrorism.

The PTI leader strongly criticized the federal government for politicizing state institutions and manipulating laws to target former prime minister Imran Khan, dismantle PTI, and suppress dissenting voices, rather than addressing the core and pressing issues facing the country. Waqas demanded that it was high time to bring together all political, religious, and ethnic forces, seek their input, and thoroughly analyse the root causes of instability in the country—particularly in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that PTI believed in political and economic inclusion of Balochistan, addressing grievances through dialogue, development, and constitutional means.