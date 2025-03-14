PTI sacrifices for freedom unparalleled, says minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, stated that the sacrifices made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for true freedom during the peaceful protest in Islamabad on November 26 are unparalleled.

He expressed confidence that these sacrifices would bear fruit soon and that PTI founder Imran Khan would be released from jail. He shared these thoughts while speaking to PTI workers at the residence of Ibrahim Khan, a party worker from PK-81 Bhanamari, Mohalla Ghiyasabad, Peshawar, who was recently released from Attock Jail.

He further mentioned that Ibrahim Khan, along with other PTI workers, was wrongfully arrested during the peaceful protest in Islamabad on November 26 and imprisoned in Attock Jail. His release was secured last night, and after spending 105 days in jail, he has now returned home.

Provincial Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commended the released worker, appreciating his remarkable sacrifice. He also expressed gratitude to the Insaf Lawyers Forum team for their efforts in securing the workers’ release.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah added that he was pleased to see the enthusiasm and spirit of PTI workers and the youth. He expressed pride in such dedicated party members, assuring them that their sacrifices would not go in vain. He also expressed hope that the remaining PTI workers would be released soon.

On Thursday, Syed Qasim Ali Shah visited Kotla Mohsin Khan, Peshawar, to offer condolences to Arbab Hamidullah on the passing of his brother and Arbab Qalandar Khan’s cousin. He spent some time with the grieving family and recited Fatiha, praying for the forgiveness of the deceased.