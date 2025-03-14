Friday, March 14, 2025
Public facilitation top priority of CM Punjab: Salma Butt

Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Price Control and Commodities Salma Butt said on Thursday that provision of maximum relief to low-income groups was top priority of CM Maryam Nawaz. Talking to the media during her visit to Muzaffargarh on Thursday, she emphasized that the government was focused on controlling inflation and ensuring that essential commodities remain affordable. She claimed that the prices of vegetables and other essential food items were lower this year as compared to the previous one. To facilitate the public during Ramadan, more than 80 Ramadan Subsidy Bazaars have been established across the province. “Every day, 300,000 to 400,000 people benefit from these markets,” she added.

