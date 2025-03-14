Punjab Assembly passes Notaries Amendment Bill amid heated debate

The Punjab Assembly passed the Notaries Amendment Bill 2022 by a majority vote, triggering a tense exchange between the government and opposition.

During the session, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister criticized the opposition’s proposed amendments, calling them ineffective.

His remarks provoked a strong reaction, with opposition members protesting and objecting. Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar intervened, advising the minister to be cautious with his statements.

Despite calls for restraint, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman defended his stance, asserting he was not bound by opposition demands.

The deputy speaker urged the government to be more accommodating, apologized on the minister’s behalf, and ordered the removal of offensive remarks from the record.