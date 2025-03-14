Punjab Assembly session marked by protests, delays

LAHORE - Thursday’s Punjab Assembly session was marked by protests and complaints over bureaucratic delays in submitting answers to member’s questions regarding different departments. The session commenced three hours and 56 minutes behind the schedule under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.The House observed Fatiha for the martyred military personnel and MPA Sonia Ali’s brother, Hussain Raza. As expected, the Opposition staged a dramatic entry into the House, chanting slogans demanding the release of PTI’s founder and other party leaders. Waving placards bearing anti-government messages, they stood on their seats in defiance. Their protest persisted for an extended period as they intensified their demands, creating a charged atmosphere in the Assembly. The speaker directed the members not to display placards inside the Assembly. But despite the disruptions, the session proceeded as scheduled. After staging their protest, the Opposition members voiced their concerns over the repeated delays in the commencement of Assembly sessions, highlighting that Thursday’s proceedings had also started nearly four hours late. In response, seasoned parliamentarian Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani suggested ensuring timely sessions, prompting Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan to announce that Friday’s session would begin as scheduled. Addressing the issue of water distribution, the speaker remarked, “If Punjab is infringing upon Sindh’s rights, we must refrain from doing so. If a formal agreement exists between the two provinces, this issue can certainly be resolved.” During the Question hour, a treasury member Amjad Ali Javed called for the closure of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank, terming it a “white elephant” draining resources. He suggested that, just as the Population Welfare Department was merged with the Health Department, the Cooperative Bank should also be integrated into another department to ensure efficiency. Treasury member Shahbaz Ali Khokhar criticized the delayed responses from the Cooperatives department stating that if answers take ten months, only five questions would be addressed in five years. In response, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanar referred the matter regarding the Registrar Cooperative Societies exceeding its powers to a committee for review. Opposition member Moon Shah’s adjournment motion was also referred to the relevant committee for further discussion. After completing the day’s agenda, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanar adjourned the session until 2 PM on Friday. On the request of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, it was decided that the Friday session, originally planned for the old Assembly building, would now be held in the new Punjab Assembly building.