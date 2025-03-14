Punjab Food Authority cracks down on substandard drinks in Ramazan

MUZAFFARGARH - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its crackdown on substandard drinks during Ramazan, taking strict action against adulteration and poor hygiene in food production.

In Ward No. 14, Mohalla Farooqabad, a food safety team raided a mango juice unit and found serious violations. During the inspection, 450 liters of substandard juice were seized, and the food business operator was fined Rs. 10,000.

Authorities discovered that artificial sweeteners were being used in juice preparation, and the production area had extremely unhygienic conditions. As a result, hundreds of liters of faulty juice were destroyed to prevent its distribution. Director South Punjab Shahzad Khan Magsi stated that the crackdown on food adulteration is being carried out under the special directives of PFA Director General Mohammad Asim Javed.

DG Asim Javed emphasized that ensuring the availability of nutritious and safe food for citizens during Ramadan remains a top priority for the Punjab Food Authority. He warned that strict action will continue against those involved in food adulteration to protect public health.