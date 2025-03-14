Punjab government honors Rabel Sadozai with ‘Punjab Ki Beti’ award

, Director Marketing and Sales at , has been honored with the prestigious ‘Punjab Ki Beti’ Award in the Agriculture Category. The award, presented by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on behalf of the Women Development Department and Government of Punjab, recognizes her outstanding contributions as an industry leader.

The ceremony, held at the CM House in Lahore on International Women’s Day, celebrated Pakistani women excelling in their fields. Attended by government officials, female industry leaders, and advocates for women’s empowerment, the event highlighted the transformative role of women in various sectors.

As Director of Sales & Marketing at , Sadozai leads a $1 billion sales portfolio, overseeing departments such as Sales, Brand Management, Trade Marketing, Distribution and Logistics, Business Planning, Farmer Engagement, and Specialty Business. She manages a team of over 200 professionals across Pakistan, driving sustained growth and market leadership.

Expressing her gratitude, Sadozai stated, “This award is not just a recognition of my professional journey but a testament to the resilience and potential of Pakistani women. At , we strongly believe in empowering women, especially in rural communities, through initiatives that foster financial independence and skill development.”

Fatima Fertilizer’s commitment to gender inclusivity in agriculture is evident through its Mitti Ki Beti campaign, launched on International Women’s Day. The initiative celebrates women breaking barriers in non-traditional roles, including carriage contractors transporting fertilizers and female warehouse in-charges.

Under Sadozai’s leadership, , in partnership with UNDP, became the first company in Pakistan to adopt the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Impact Framework, committing to 15 UN SDGs. Additionally, the company pioneered Salam Kissan, introducing Pakistan’s first-ever Kissan Day, officially recognized by the Federal Government and celebrated annually on December 18th to honor farmers’ contributions.

Reinforcing its dedication to gender inclusivity, has empowered over 2,000 women through the Sarsabz Tabeer program, which provides USAID-certified training in farm food processing, enhancing financial independence and reducing food wastage. Meanwhile, Sarsabz Kahani, the company’s web series platform, shares real-life stories of farmers, promoting sustainable agriculture and preserving Pakistan’s agrarian heritage.

With these initiatives, continues to strengthen national food security, empower farmers, and champion a more inclusive and resilient agricultural sector for Pakistan’s future.