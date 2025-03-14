Putin expresses reservations about 30-day ceasefire proposal

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his Thursday news conference that he has “reservations” about a 30-day ceasefire proposal in the Ukraine war, saying it’s not clear how the situation would develop in the region of Kursk and elsewhere if a ceasefire was implemented. Putin lauded the US idea as “great and correct” and said Russia supports it in theory, but there are many things that still need to be discussed before a deal is agreed to.

Putin went on to raise many questions about a potential ceasefire, including how it would be verified. He also said the ceasefire must “be aimed at a long-lasting peace and it must look at the root causes of the crisis.” It’s not the first time Putin has urged eliminating what he calls the “root causes” of the war, and the Kremlin has previously claimed the current Ukrainian government is part of the root cause. He also said “maybe” he would call US President Donald Trump. President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response to the US-proposed ceasefire with Ukraine is “promising… but it wasn’t complete.”

“He put out a very promising statement, but it wasn’t complete,” the president said in the Oval Office while meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. “I’d love to meet with them or talk to him, but we have to get it over with fast. You know, every day, people are being killed.” Trump’s comments come as the US works to broker a ceasefire, which Putin said Russia supports in theory but there are many things that still need to be discussed before a deal is agreed to, saying he has “reservations” at his news conference earlier Thursday.

Trump said that if Russia does not agree to the ceasefire, it will be a “very disappointing moment for the world.”

“So a lot of the details of a final agreement have actually been discussed. Now we’re going to see whether or not Russia is there, and if they’re not, it’ll be a very disappointing moment for the world,” the president said. Asked if he has “leverage” the US can place on Putin, such as sanctions, the president said he has leverage but does not want to talk about it.

“I do have leverage, but I don’t want to talk about leverage now, because right now we’re talking to them, and based on the statements he made today, they were pretty positive I think,” Trump added.