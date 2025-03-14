Friday, March 14, 2025
Quran Khawani held at Railways Police Training School for Jaffer Express martyrs

Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Quran Khawani was organized at the Railways Police Training School Walton on Thursday to honor the martyrs of the Jaffer Express tragedy. Principal of the Training School, Aqsa Rasool, along with the drill staff, law staff, and all trainee personnel, participated in the recitation. Special prayers were offered for the reward and elevated ranks of the martyrs. Following the prayer ceremony, Iftar arrangements were made for all staff members and trainees, marking the occasion with reverence and remembrance.

Staff Reporter

