Robust security measures in place in Islamabad’s high security zone

ISLAMABAD - Strict security measures are in place in the federal capital, especially the high security zone housing the Parliament, Supreme Court and other top government offices, following the attack on Jaffar express in Quetta a day earlier.

Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SSP Security Division Muhammad Sarfraz Virk held an important meeting on security at his office on Thursday to review the security arrangements in the city. The meeting was attended by SPs, DSPs and other senior police officers.

On the occasion, SSP Security said that the security of important buildings and institutions located in the high security zone and the protection of local and foreign dignitaries will be ensured.

Due to the prevailing situation, security duties have been heightened to a high alert level. He further emphasized that it should be ensured that all personnel on duty are equipped with modern weapons and necessary equipment.

Vehicles entering the Red Zone will only be allowed entry after complete checking, while irrelevant vehicles will not be permitted entry into the Red Zone.

Moreover, in the Diplomatic Enclave entry will only be granted to relevant individuals after complete verification of their entry cards and credentials.

The SSP further said that the security of all government and private institutions, embassies and United Nations offices located in the high security zone remains a top priority.

Additionally, briefings should be provided to the staff on a daily basis regarding the proper use of weapons, staying alert on duty and performing their duties efficiently.

All personnel on duty must wear proper uniform and use all safety gadgets including bulletproof helmet and jacket.

Towards the end of the meeting, the SSP stated that strict departmental action would be taken against any police officer found negligent or careless in performing duty.