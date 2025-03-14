Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rs 1.85m released to pay medical expenses of injured cops

Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released Rs. 1.85 million to pay for medical expenses of injured personnel from various districts including Lahore. The spokesperson said Rs. 5 lakh each was given to injured constable Muhammad Waqas Khan and injured constable Usman Ali for medical expenses. Injured constable Muhammad Riaz was given Rs. 2.5 lakh for medical expenses. Injured Sub-Inspector Tahir Iqbal and Constable Gul Ahmed Khan were given Rs 150,000 each for medical expenses. Injured Constables Muhammad Raees, Aqib Javed, Israr Ahmed, injured Sub-Inspector Irshad Siddique, Head Constable Aziz Ali and Constable Saqib Ali were given Rs 50,000 each for medical expenses.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025