SCCI urges business-friendly policies for KP industry

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fazal Moqeem Khan on Thursday called for reshaping industrial policies and avoiding anti-business initiatives. He made these remarks while addressing pre-service training officers from the Industries Department during their visit to the chamber house.

The SCCI chief demanded a special fiscal relief package for war-affected businesses and industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also stressed the need to expand the tax net by bringing in new taxpayers instead of overburdening existing ones. The visiting delegation was led by Deputy Director of the Industries Department, Wajid Aman.

Moqeem highlighted the crucial role of bureaucracy in policy-making but insisted that the business community and relevant stakeholders must be consulted in economic policy formulation. He lamented the sluggish industrial growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing government policies, bureaucratic hurdles, and an unfriendly business environment as reasons for the migration of businesses to other provinces.

He pointed out that despite the province’s rich natural resources, including oil, gas, and minerals, investment remains low due to unfavourable conditions. Many investors have shifted their businesses to Punjab and other regions, leading to economic stagnation and rising unemployment.

Fazal Moqeem urged the PMS officers to advocate for business-friendly policies and called for the complete abolition of the Infrastructure Development Cess on exports to boost trade and stabilize the provincial economy.