Sindh Assembly approves resolution against construction of six new canals on Indus River

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly unanimously approved a resolution against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River and its tributaries, including the Cholistan Canal, terming the project “illegal and a direct” violation of the 1991 Water Accord.

“This house demands an immediate halt to any plans, activities, or work related to the construction of the Cholistan Canal and other canals on the Indus River System, until comprehensive discussions, consultations and agreements are held with all provincial governments, particularly Sindh, to ensure that the water rights of Sindh are fully protected and respected,” read the resolution.

It further urged the federal government and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to honour the terms of the 1991 accord and to ensure that the provinces, especially Sindh, receive their rightful share of water in accordance with the agreed principles of fairness, equity and justice.

The resolution calls on the Centre to immediately initiate a dialogue process with all provincial stakeholders to ensure the preservation and protection of Sindh’s water resources in line with the Constitutional principles of inter-provincial equity and water justice. Meanwhile, Addressing the provincial assembly, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed Sindh’s historical rights over the Indus River and expressed serious concerns about the diversion of its waters to other regions.

He emphasised that Sindh has consistently maintained its stance on water distribution and warned against any attempts to divert water from the Indus without consent.

In his speech, the CM provided a detailed historical perspective on the development of river systems in the subcontinent, highlighting Sindh’s longstanding reliance on these waters for agriculture. He questioned the rationale behind diverting water from Punjab’s fertile lands to Cholistan, arguing that such actions would have devastating consequences for both provinces. “Sindh’s people have a rightful claim over these rivers,” he said and added that water cannot be taken without the permission of those who have lived alongside these rivers for centuries. “This is a globally accepted principle,” he asserted.

CM Shah recalled Sindh’s previous objections to various canal projects, leading to agreements such as the Sindh-Punjab Water Accord of 1945. “Under this agreement, Punjab’s canals were allocated a fixed water share, while any excess water was to be directed to Sindh through the Panjnad system,” he said.

However, he expressed concern that the water available in the system has been decreasing rather than increasing, adversely affecting Sindh’s share. The chief minister also pointed out that Sindh’s population was historically four times larger than Punjab’s, with 80% of its citizens dependent on agriculture. He questioned why Sindh should remain silent while new canal projects threaten its already dwindling water supply.

“We are being told that water will be taken from Punjab’s most fertile lands and diverted to Cholistan and that we should not object,” he said. “Will Punjab allow its most productive regions, like Chaj Doab and Rachna Doab, to dry up just to irrigate a desert?” he asked. The CM reiterated that Sindh has always raised its voice against unfair water distribution and will continue to do so.

He reminded the assembly that past objections from Sindh led to the formation of multiple commissions and, ultimately, to the Sindh-Punjab Agreement, which set clear guidelines for water allocation. With rising concerns over water scarcity, the CM urged all stakeholders to adhere to the historic agreements and ensure a fair distribution of water, keeping in mind the rights of Sindh’s people.