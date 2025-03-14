Six died of rabies in two months as incidents of dog bites increase

KARACHI - At least six people have died of rabies in Karachi this year, while over 8,000 dog-bite cases have been reported at three major hospitals, raising concerns over lack of efforts to control stray dogs.

Data from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), and Indus Hospital shows that JPMC and Indus Hospital have recorded three rabies deaths each, while CHK reported none.

The latest victim, a man in his 40s from Pano Aqil, died at Indus Hospital. He was bitten two weeks ago but did not seek treatment. When he arrived at the hospital two days ago, he was showing rabies symptoms like hydrophobia, aerophobia, and mental instability. Indus Hospital’s Rabies Prevention Centre reports a sharp rise in dog-bite cases, treating 150 patients daily, including 70 to 80 old cases. Over 3,000 dog-bite victims have received treatment this year, compared to 15,000 cases and eight rabies deaths last year.

CHK and JPMC also confirm a spike in dog bites, treating over 3,000 and 2,400 cases, respectively. Doctors say 90 percent of patients are from Karachi, many suffering deep wounds requiring emergency rabies treatment. Experts link the rise in cases to Karachi’s growing stray dog population. They stress the need for mass dog vaccination and sterilization to control the problem. Rabies is 100 percent fatal if untreated but can be prevented with quick wound cleaning, anti-rabies vaccine, and immunoglobulin (RIG) injections. Experts urge the government to improve treatment facilities, train staff, and ensure vaccine availability to prevent rabies deaths.