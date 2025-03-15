SP organized Crime Unit and SHO Secretariat removed from positions, IGP informs IHC

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that SP Organized Crime Unit and SHO Secretariat have been removed from their positions.

Earlier, the bench had ordered for registration of a case against the SP and SHO Secretariat and other accused police officers for allegedly keeping a citizen in illegal detention. Howerver, the court’s orders were not implemented and consequently, the bench had summoned the IG to appear before the court in person.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition of Muhammad Ali father of the detenu Ali Muhammad through Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate against alleged detention of the later by Islamabad police officers.

During the hearing, IG Islamabad police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi appeared before the court and told the court that the action has been taken against the Superintendent of Police (SP) Organized Crime Unit and Ishfaq Warraich, SI/ SHO P.S. Secretariat, Islamabad and they have been removed from their position.

He further said that a letter had been sent to the Interior Secretary for the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the matter. The court was also informed that departmental action has been initiated and that corruption allegations has been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigations.

Justice Kayani inquired about the case against the illegal detention of citizen Ali Muhammad and asked that how much time is needed for the investigation. The IG replied that they are working speedily in this matter and the investigation would be completed soon. He added that the petitioner has been summoned but he has not joined the investigation yet.

Following a break in the proceeding, the petitioner’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate appeared before the court. Justice Kayani said that the IG appeared before the court in the monring and the hearing held in his presence. Petitioner’s counsel, Sher Afzal Marwat, stated that now, they had no objection if the petition was disposed off.

Following this, the IHC bench disposed off the petition challenging the alleged illegal detention of a citizen. Through this writ petition, the petitioner has prayed for issuance of direction to respondents No. 1 & 2 to produce his son/ Ali Muhammad, who has allegedly been abducted by police officials of Islamabad Capital Territory from Ghori Town, Islamabad on 26.04.2024.

Counsel for the petitioner inter contended that on complaint of the petitioner, FIR No. 771/24 dated 12.05.2024 U/S 365 PPC, P.S. Khanna, Islamabad has been registered. He further contended that some police officials have been identified in the CCTV footage who have taken the detenu by force, despite whereof, FIR has not been registered against those police officials.