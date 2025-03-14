SSP meets Hindu community for Holi security arrangements

LARKANA - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP met with multiple delegations from the Hindu community in his office on Thursday. Members of the Hindu community presented flowers and sweets to SSP Larkana as gifts on the joyous occasion of Holi.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana extended Holi greetings to all Hindu communities in Pakistan, including the participants. The delegation included Harish Kumar, President of the Hindu Panchayat, Dr. Diali Gul, Dr. Amrit Lal, Advocate William, and Vishal Malani. The meeting included discussions on matters related to peace and security. SSP Larkana inquired about the issues faced by the participants and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.