Sweets shops raided for poor hygiene, arrests made

Mohmand - The district administration, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Safety Authority officials, conducted surprise raids on sweets and bakery shops in Mian Mandi Bazaar and Ghazi Bagh Bazaar, arresting three shopkeepers for poor sanitation and using substandard materials.

“They do not deserve any concession,” Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Usman Hamza said while speaking to the media. The raids were carried out on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yasir Hassan. Officials, including Additional AC Salman Hastam, Tehsildar Siyar Ahmad, and Halal Food Authority representatives from Peshawar, inspected sweets and bakery shops in Ramazan shopping markets in Ghalanai, Chanda, Mian Mandi Bazaar, and Ghazi Baig Bazaars.

During the inspections, adulteration was found in bakery items at Mohmand Sweets, Al-Madina Sweets, Yasir Shah Sweets, and Shahji Sweets in Mian Mandi Bazaar. Shopkeepers used cloth dye instead of food authority-approved food colouring for decorating gulab jamun and sweets. Officials expressed anger over these practices, calling them a serious health hazard.

Authorities also criticized the poor sanitation conditions, as many sweet shops had washrooms near food preparation areas. As a result, Zakria of Mohmand Sweets, Ahmad Ali of Yasir Shah Sweets, and Wisal Ahmad of Medina Sweets were arrested in Mian Mandi Bazaar for violating hygiene regulations. A bakery in Ghazi Beg Bazaar was also shut down for selling substandard products.

Assistant Commissioner Usman Hamza stated that strict instructions had been given to sweets and bakery shop owners in Mohmand to establish model kitchens and follow hygiene rules. He warned that violators would face strict penalties and fines.