TIKA, PBM distribute Ramadan food packages

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), has distributed 1,500 food packages to underprivileged families across Pakistan in observance of the holy month of Ramadan.  

During an official handover ceremony, TIKA handed over the food packages to PBM for further distribution. The aid was delivered in Rawalpindi, Muridke (Punjab), and Oghi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to support those in need.  

Speaking at the event, Turkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Irfan Neziroglu, said that the two nations share a strong bond. “Today, on the occasion of Ramadan, we have come together to support our brothers and sisters in need,” he remarked.  

He also emphasised future collaboration with PBM to empower women and promote financial independence. He noted that TIKA has implemented nearly 700 development projects in Pakistan over the past 15 years and will continue its sustainable initiatives.  

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Director General, Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt, acknowledged Turkiye’s continued support, stating that its assistance has always been a source of strength for Pakistan.  

Besides food aid, TIKA is also organising iftar programmes for orphans, students, and vulnerable communities throughout Ramadan, further strengthening people-to-people ties between Turkiye and Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

