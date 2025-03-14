Transportation System in Turbat

I am writing to highlight the significant challenges faced by the residents of Turbat due to the inadequate public transportation system. The city’s growing population and increasing travel demands require an efficient and reliable transport network to facilitate daily commuting for students, workers, and the general public.

At present, the limited availability of public transport results in overcrowding, long waiting times, and high travel costs for many residents. Furthermore, poorly maintained roads and the absence of designated transport hubs contribute to inefficiency and inconvenience. Given the critical role of a robust transportation system in economic and social development, I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to address these concerns.

IQBAL BASHEER,

Rawalpindi.