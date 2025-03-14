Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Transportation System in Turbat

March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I am writing to highlight the significant challenges faced by the residents of Turbat due to the inadequate public transportation system. The city’s growing population and increasing travel demands require an efficient and reliable transport network to facilitate daily commuting for students, workers, and the general public.

At present, the limited availability of public transport results in overcrowding, long waiting times, and high travel costs for many residents. Furthermore, poorly maintained roads and the absence of designated transport hubs contribute to inefficiency and inconvenience. Given the critical role of a robust transportation system in economic and social development, I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to address these concerns.

IQBAL BASHEER,

Rawalpindi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025